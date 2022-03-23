Paris ISD honors Distinguished Graduate

Former Paris High School student Linda Dunkel has been named 2021 Distinguished Graduate. The Distinguished Graduate Award is the highest and most prestigious award the District can bestow on its graduates. Due to the COVID restrictions that were in place at the beginning of the year, Paris ISD was unable to hold their Wall of Honor Ceremony in connection with Homecoming. Dunkel’s portrait, along with 2020 Distinguished Graduates Colonel Jimmie Mills and Robert Riggs, will be displayed on the Wall of Honor at Paris High School this Friday, March 25, at 2:30. Riggs is unable to attend the ceremony due to a scheduling conflict, but will be honored with the 2022 Distinguished Graduate in September 2022.

Linda DeWeese Dunkel is a 1965 graduate of Paris High School. She distinguished herself as a global humanitarian and a seasoned executive leader in business. Today she works as the Founding Partner of the boutique consulting firm, DNA Consulting, which focuses on building cultures and communities of collaboration both locally and globally. She has a legacy of global work in the fields of social justice and collaborative leadership.

Dunkel is the past CEO and President of Interaction Associates focused on building global cultures of collaboration. She is also the Former CEO of The Bali Institute, in Ubud, Bali, devoted to developing global leaders.

Dunkel was among 18 winners of the prestigious US 2006 Best Bosses Award, a national honor recognizing the most innovative and inspirational leaders of mid-sized and small businesses across America. She has also been profiled in numerous publications for her collaborative leadership style.

You can read the complete biography for Linda Dunkel by clicking her name on our district website at https://www.parisisd.net/70947_2.