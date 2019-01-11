Paris ISD Honors School Board This Month For Advocating Local School Children

School Board Recognition Month Gives Community a Chance to Say Thank You

January is School Board Recognition Month, and Paris ISD joins the Texas Association of School Boards and other districts across the state to honor the countless contributions of these locally elected advocates for Texas schoolchildren and public schools.

“School board members tackle a difficult job and shoulder enormous responsibilities. These men and women are elected to establish the policies that provide the framework for our public schools. They provide vision and leadership in their roles as advocates, and they will continue to stand up for public education and guard against anything that takes away from our children or undermines our public schools,” said Paul Jones, Paris ISD superintendent.

Board members serving Paris ISD are: George Fisher, President, has served for 16 years; Jenny Wilson, the Vice-President, has served for six years; Becki Norment, the Secretary, has served for 14 years, Clifton Fendley has served three years, Terry Davis has served four years, Danny Hooten was elected to the board in 2018, and Gordon B. Strom, Jr., M.D. has served 12 years.

“Our district benefits from the tireless work and countless hours contributed by these citizens who work without pay. Serving as a crucial link between the community and classroom, our board is responsible for an annual budget of $39 million, 3,806 students, 624 employees, and eight campuses.”

“It’s more important than ever before that the public support public education so that today’s students are prepared to be productive citizens and the leaders of tomorrow. Please take a moment and tell school board members ‘thanks for caring about our children and giving so much to our community.’ Let them know we support them and that their dedicated service is recognized and truly appreciated,” he said.