Paris ISD Host End of Year Block Party

Pictured above: Justiss student Kelis Wallace place Connect 4 with her special guest.

The Paris ISD Parent and Family Engagement program recently launched its inaugural End of Year Block Party, setting a vibrant precedent for future community gatherings. This festive event was more than just a celebration; it was a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening the bonds within the school community. By hosting such a gathering, the organizers aimed to cultivate a sense of unity and cooperative spirit among students, families, and  community members alike.

Pictured above: Aikin student Amberle Bradley enjoys a game of Jenga.

” The PISD EOY Family Fun ‘Block Party’ aimed to bring together parents and families for an evening of fun, information, and community engagement,” expressed Lidia Pickerill, Paris ISD Parent and Family Engagement Coordinator. “As part of our commitment to support our PISD families and promote community well-being, we recognize the importance of providing access to valuable resources and information. For this reason, local social service organizations were invited to join us as vendors. Our goal was to connect parents with vital resources and services that can support their families’ needs. At the event, parents had the opportunity to visit vendor booths where they learned about the range of services available in our community. The social services organizations provided information about the services they offer. We believe that together we can build a stronger, more supportive community for all families.”

Pictured above: Crockett student Makinley Leeks helps her brother, Head Start student Kace Gill, find a winning duck.

The Block Party served as a welcoming space where families could enjoy each other’s company in a relaxed, enjoyable setting, thereby fostering connections that extend beyond the classroom. “This was a very exciting event,” expressed Aikin Elementary parent Stephanie Mabry. “I loved seeing all of the faculty, kids, and parents getting to come together for some fun, plus a little education. I think everyone really enjoyed themselves.”

Pictured above: Justiss students Amina Dockery and Brook Rochester.

“The first annual Paris ISD End of Year Block Party was a huge success,” stated Clint Hocutt, Executive Director, CASA for KIDS. “There was a great turnout of kids and families, and many community agencies were there to share information about services provided in the community. But most of all, you could tell the kids had fun! There was food, music, and prizes. We are looking forward to participating next year.”

