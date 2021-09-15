Paris ISD Issues Statement on Temporary Restraining Order On Mask Mandate

Posted Date: 09/15/2021

The Board of Trustees wants to begin by thanking its students, faculty, and community for its adherence to the dress code this year. As a result of the mask requirement, we are proud to have one of the lowest percentage of students and faculty absences due to COVID-19, and we believe Paris ISD’s mitigation actions have protected the health and safety of all involved. We were particularly disheartened when the Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit and provided the district no notice before the hearing and obtained a temporary restraining order, denying Paris ISD its constitutional right to defend itself. Because Paris ISD believes in following the law, it will comply with the TRO and will not enforce its mask requirement portion of its dress code pending the September 21, 2021 hearing. Paris ISD looks forward to being given the opportunity to defend its legislatively granted exclusive authority to govern the public schools of Paris ISD and hopes that the Court will consider its reasoning and legal authority at that time. In the meantime, we strongly encourage all our students, faculty, and visitors to continue wearing their masks for the safety of all involved.

Paris ISD notified district parents that masks will no longer be required on its campuses, but they are encouraged.