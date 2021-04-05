Paris ISD News

Justiss Elementary School awards prizes to top sellers in Big Kahuna fundraiser

Justiss Elementary School recently awarded prizes to the top sellers of their Big Kahuna Fundraiser

Top Seller – 1st grader Rai’Lynn Lester

2nd – Kindergartener Skyler Smith

3rd – Kindergartener Samarious Woods-Battle

XXX

Paris High School Students advance to Regionals in UIL

On Wednesday, March 25, eighteen students from Paris High School attended the Region 15 District UIL Academic Meet in Pittsburg, Texas.

Students competed in multiple events, including; Number Sense, Calculator Apps, Mathematics, Science, News Writing, Headline Writing, Editorial Writing, Current Issues, Social Studies, and Computer Science.

Results are as follows: The top 3 individuals in each event, along with the winning teams in the team events, advance to the Regional Competition in Lindale, TX, on April 17. Paris qualified 12 individuals along with 5 teams for regionals.

Adam Hartman – 1st Place Science, 1st Place Calculator Apps, 1st Place Number Sense, 1st Place Mathematics, Top Scorer Biology, Top Scorer Chemistry

Preston Thompson – 1st Place Computer Science, 2nd top scorer Physics

Madelyn Tullos – 1st Place Headline Writing

Lindley Loughmiller – 2nd Place Calculator Apps, 4th (Alternate to Region) Mathematics

Mikaila Rogers – 3rd Place Calculator Apps

Luke De La Garza – 3rd Place Number Sense, 4th (Alternate to Region) Calculator Apps

Nicole Tijerina – 4th (Alternate to Region) – Social Studies

Madeline Green – 4th (Alternate to Region) – Current Issues

Devyn Mcguire – 4th – (Alternate to Region) -News Writing & Editorial Writing

Calculator Applications Team – 1st place – Swept the competition – Adam Hartman, Lindley Loughmiller, Mikaila Rogers, Luke De La Garza

Science Team – 1st Place – Adam Hartman, Preston Thompson, Carter Benson, Madelyn Tullos

Computer Science Team – 1st Place – Preston Thompson, Devin Folmar, Brody Holleman, Damian Aguilar, Teddy Hubbard (alternate)

Number Sense Team – 1st Place – Adam Hartman, Luke De La Garza, Chase Lamb, Lindley Loughmiller

Mathematics Team – 1st Place – Adam Hartman, Lindley Loughmiller, Preston Thompson

Current Issues Team – 2nd place (Alternate to Region) – Madeline Green, Nicole Tijerina, Destinee Gunn & Sophia Hamer