Paris ISD – News

Donations received from First Federal Community Bank.

Superintendent Paul Jones accepted a $3,646.97 check from First Federal Community Bank’s Paris Wildcat Spirit Card Program. Lisa Butler, Assistant Vice President of Deposit Services of First Federal, presented the check.

When bank customers use their Wildcat Card as a credit card in a PIN-less transaction, First Federal sets aside a percentage of the transaction as a donation to the school district.

Jones accepted the donation and said, “Thanks to our many friends and fans for using these cards to support Paris ISD. First Federal has donated over $28,000 to the district since the program began in 2019.”

You can order Wildcat Debit Cards at any First Federal Community Bank location.

Superintendent Paul Jones, Crockett Principal Brock Blassingame, Jennifer Hampton, Tim Anderson with Mathews Auto Group, and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon.

Tim Anderson with Matthews Auto Group, Bo Atterberry, Travis Principal Stephen Long, and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon.

Paris ISD collaborates with Mathews Auto Group to present GROWL Awards to Teachers.

Paris ISD principals named winners for the October GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Taylor Goodson, Kendra Mosley, Aiden Kelley, Michelle Reeves, Jennifer Hampton, Heather Hohenberger, Bill Sikes, and Bo Atterberry.

Superintendent Paul Jones and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward, Mathews Auto Group. Jennifer Hampton and Bo Atterberry each received a $150 gift card. The remaining winners received $10 gift certificates from Applebee’s.

Paris ISD receives Gold Level Recognition from United Way of Lamar County.

Paris ISD employees possess incredible community spirit and a spirit of generosity which was made evident in last year’s 2021 Unite Way of Lamar County annual campaign.

The district was recognized recently with a Gold Level Award of Appreciation during the annual luncheon. Yesica Munguia, United Way board member Jennifer Ray, and Jerrica Liggins, Paris ISD United Way campaign chairs, accepted a certificate for the district’s Outstanding 2021 Workplace Campaign.

Paris ISD employees made pledges and donations totaling $20,802, an increase of $329 over 2020. Paris ISD is currently working toward this year’s goal.