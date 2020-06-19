Paris ISD Presents Cats On The Prowl 3.0

Due to COVID-19, our Cats on the Prowl Mobile Library will not be visiting neighborhoods this summer. However, we have asked our mascot, Willie the Wildcat, to join us around town with our guest readers.

Each Tuesday and Thursday from June 23 through July 23, we will have Willie visiting fun/unique places in Paris. Students will be able to guess his location, and our guest reader will share their favorite book with us live on Facebook. Students will add their name and campus in the comment section on our Paris ISD Facebook Live page @parisisdwildcats. The first student to guess where Willie is will win a prize. Each week we will pull for additional prize winners from the comments in the LIVE feed.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, a rack of library books will be placed outside of Aikin, Justiss, and Givens for students to take home and read.

Join Us

When: June 23 – July 23 (T/TH)

Where: Live from Paris ISD Facebook Page

Time: Noon