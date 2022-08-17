Paris ISD Receives Donation Teachers Credit Union

Superintendent Paul Jones accepted a check for $3,000 from Northeast Texas Teachers Federal Credit Union’s Paris Wildcat card program. Vice President Mally Watson presented the check. When bank customers use their Wildcat Card for purchases using either credit or debit, Northeast Texas Teachers Federal Credit Union sets aside a percentage of the transaction as a donation to the school district. Jones accepted the donation and said, “Thanks to all Wildcat supporters for using these cards to support Paris ISD.”

Superintendent Paul Jones accepted a check for $3,000 from Northeast Texas Teachers Federal Credit Union’s Paris Wildcat card program. Vice President Mally Watson presented the check.

When bank customers use their Wildcat Card for purchases using either credit or debit, Northeast Texas Teachers Federal Credit Union sets aside a percentage of the transaction as a donation to the school district.

Jones accepted the donation and said, “Thanks to all Wildcat supporters for using these cards to support Paris ISD.”