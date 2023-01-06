Paris ISD Receives Jobs And Education For Texans (JET) Grant

Pictured above: Juan Sanchez works with the Miller

Deltaweld 350 welder.

Governor Greg Abbott recently announced that the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) had issued over $54 million for 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants.

“Texas continues to cultivate a highly-skilled, diverse workforce through major investments in career and technical education training programs for our students,” said Governor Abbott. “Through this over $54 million in job training grants, more Texans will have the opportunity to pursue good-paying jobs in high-demand careers across the state. Texas is the land of economic opportunity. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their ongoing efforts to ensure our students can grow and thrive in our state’s booming economy.”

Paris ISD was awarded $212,278 from this grant to target the school’s welding program. The equipment purchased includes:

Five boom-mounted welders.

A CNC plasma machine.

A hydraulic plate roller.

An ironworker.

Engine-driven welder.

A platen table.

The welders and machines the students will be training on in class are the same machines used in today’s industry. As a result, it will help students prepare to enter the workforce after high school.

Javion sims works with the Baleigh

Plate Roll 409

School districts are allowed this grant up to three times. “Paris ISD plans on applying again next year, focusing on the engineering program,” stated Caleb Tindel, Career and Technology Education Director. “We have received 90% of the equipment ordered through this grant and are in the process of installing. We hope to have all equipment in place and operational by the end of January.”

(Pictures provided by PHS Freshman Nevaeh Rhodes)