Paris ISD School Board Names New Assistant Principal

The Paris Independent School District Board of Trustees appointed a new assistant principal at Paris Junior High at its July board meeting. Joseph Percevecz will be the new assistant principal for the upcoming school year. Percevecz has six years of education experience as a Career and Technology Teacher, with the past five years being at Johnson High School in North East ISD. He holds certifications in Technology Education, Business Education, and Social Studies. Percevecz completed his Bachelor of Arts in education with a concentration in public policy from Ashford University in 2014, and a Masters of Education in Technology/Leadership from Texas A & M University, Commerce in 2016. In 2019, he completed his Principal as Learning Leader Certification program at Schreiner University.