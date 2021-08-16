Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Rocky Point Adventures Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Paris ISD School Board Names New Assistant Principal

Dave Kirkpatrick 4 hours ago

 

 

The Paris Independent School District Board of Trustees appointed a new assistant principal at Paris Junior High at its July board meeting. Joseph Percevecz will be the new assistant principal for the upcoming school year.  Percevecz has six years of education experience as a Career and Technology Teacher, with the past five years being at Johnson High School in North East ISD.  He holds certifications in Technology Education, Business Education, and Social Studies.  Percevecz completed his Bachelor of Arts in education with a concentration in public policy from Ashford University in 2014, and a Masters of Education in Technology/Leadership from Texas A & M University, Commerce in 2016.   In 2019, he completed his Principal as Learning Leader Certification program at Schreiner University.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     