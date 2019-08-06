Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
Paris ISD – Sports

10 hours ago

Meet the Wildcat’s date is Saturday (Aug 10) at 5:00 pm with media and picture day. Join the meet and greet. It is an excellent way to kick off the season before school starts.

 

Our first game of the season will be our Volleyball team Monday (Aug 6) at 5:00 pm featuring Paris vs. Forney in our Wildcat Gym. Our New Head Volleyball Coach is Ashley Green so come and back the team tomorrow night. Tickets are $2.00 and $4.00. Seniors Citizens may enter free, and school personnel plus one other may be admitted in free.

