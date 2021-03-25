Paris ISD – Sports

Here is information concerning Tickets and Parking at Pittsburg Stadium.

Greetings from Pirate Stadium!

Our honor is to host you at our 2021 Bi-District Soccer Playoff Matchup between Paris and Cumberland Academy!

We are 100% digital ticketing, and ALL personnel will need an entry ticket.

Parking for players and fans is off of Elm Street! Both Home and Visitors will enter through the Home gate and then make their way to their respective sides.

Buses will pull into the gate by the visitor’s stands.

Tickets are on sale now at this link: pirates.pittsburgisd.net/HTtickets.