Paris ISD – Sports

Reserved Tickets are now on sale for the Public to Purchase.

It’s effortless to do- Go to www.Gofan.co (remember it is not.com), search the school site, and there it is.

Another way, if you have a site problem with GoFan.co, you can go to Parisisd.net, click athletics, then scroll down just a little bit, and click on Gofan there.

Reserved tickets are $50.00 for a season ticket. Pre-Ticket sales are $3.00 for Students and $5.00 for adults until noon on Friday.

Starting at noon on Friday, the ticket sales will be $6.00 per person.

We will accept District, UIL, and Administration passes/badges.

Senior Citizen passes, and Teachers, with one other, must have their badge to enter.

Thank you so much for all the support and fans.