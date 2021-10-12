Paris ISD – Sports

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

PARIS WILDCATS vs. TERRELL TIGERS

KICK-OFF AT 7:30

TERRELL MEMORIAL STADIUM

1300 W MOORE AVE. 75160

TICKET LINK FOR YOUR TICKETS: https://www.vancoevents.com/us/events/landing?eid=8916

They will accept UIL and District pass, but they DO NOT take Senior Citizen passes. There is not a clear bag policy.

KBUS 101.9 will be broadcasting the game. So sit back in your easy chair and listen to the game, play by play.

Everyone be safe and enjoy the game.

Nancy Morgan

Administrative Assistant

Athletics

903 737-7427

Nancy.Morgan@Parisisd.net