Paris ISD – Sports

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
PARIS WILDCATS vs. TERRELL TIGERS
KICK-OFF AT 7:30
TERRELL MEMORIAL STADIUM
1300 W MOORE AVE. 75160
TICKET LINK FOR YOUR TICKETS: https://www.vancoevents.com/us/events/landing?eid=8916
They will accept UIL and District pass, but they DO NOT take Senior Citizen passes. There is not a clear bag policy.
KBUS 101.9 will be broadcasting the game. So sit back in your easy chair and listen to the game, play by play.
Everyone be safe and enjoy the game.
Nancy Morgan
Administrative Assistant
Athletics
903 737-7427
Nancy.Morgan@Parisisd.net