Paris ISD – Sports

10-21-21

Football

Fr. & JV Football at Kaufman

Fr. at 5:00 and JV at 6:30

Ticket Link for Kaufman is https://www.kaufmanisd.net/athletics/box-office.

They have a clear bag policy for their stadium!

10-22-21

Football

Paris Wildcats vs. Kaufman Lions at Wildcat Stadium Kick-Off at 7:30

Tickets: GoFan.co

Volleyball

Paris vs. North Lamar at Wildcat Gym

Varsity at 4:30, JV, Fr.

Golf Results from their Fall Invitational

From Randall Lewis

Paris High Golf Coach

Golf Results from 10.18.21 Sulphur Springs

The Wildcat golf teams traveled to Sulphur Springs Monday for their Fall Invitational at SSCC. The boy’s team finished second place with a team score of 316. Mason Napier won his third consecutive individual title with a one-over-par 73, and Tyler Day had his career-best round of 80 for the Cats. All other scores and pictures are attached.