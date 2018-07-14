Paris ISD – Sports

Paris Lady Cat Volleyball Camp for Incoming 4th- 6th Graders

We will be hosting our Annual Lady Cat Volleyball Camp again this year from Monday through Wednesday (Jul 6-18). During this camp, campers will learn the basic fundamentals of the game of volleyball and go through various drills to develop their skills. They will get a camp T-shirt on the last day of camp. We hope that we will be seeing your child attend this year camp!

When: Monday- Wednesday, July 16-18

Where: Paris High School Gymnasium

Time: 9:00 am-12:00 pm

Cost: $30

If you have any questions or concerns regarding any of the information above, please feel free to contact me at britney.humphrey@parisisd.net

Thanks,

Britney Humphrey

Head Volleyball Coach

• Please make checks out to Paris Athletics.

• You can pay the day of camp.

Paris Lady Cats Volleyball Camp for Incoming 7th, 8th and 9th Graders

We will be hosting our Annual Lady Cat Volleyball Camp again this year from Monday through Wednesday (Jul 16-18). During this camp, campers will learn the basic fundamentals of the game of volleyball and go through various drills to develop their skills. They will get a camp T-shirt on the last day of camp. We hope that we will be seeing your child attend this camp!

When: Monday-Wednesday July 16-18

Where: Paris High School Gymnasium

Time: 1:00 pm-4:00 pm

Cost: $30

If you have any questions or concerns regarding any of the information above, please feel free to contact me at Britney.humphrey@parisisd.com.

Thanks,

Britney Humphrey

Head Volleyball Coach

• Please make checks out to Paris Athletics.

• You can pay the day of camp.