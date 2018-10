Tuesday (Oct 30)

PJH 8th-grade Football go to North Lamar tonight / 5:30

PJH 7th-grade Football play at Wildcat Stadium tonight / 6:00

Thursday (Nov 1)

Wildcat Freshman and JV play at Wildcat Stadium / 5:00

Friday (Nov 2)

Wildcat Varsity play at North Lamar, Cross Town Showdown / 7:00