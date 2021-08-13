Paris ISD Staff Welcomed Back to School by Motivational Speaker Chris Norton

Paris ISD teachers were welcomed back to campuses for the 2021-2022 school year by motivational speaker Chris Norton. Norton joined the teachers virtually at their District Convocation through Zoom.

Chris Norton has defeated all odds after suffering a severe spinal cord injury in 2010. Norton has been featured on The Today Show, Good Morning America, NBC Nightly News, Fox & Friends, and People Magazine.

Norton spoke to the staff about overcoming challenges and how to find The Power to Stand after being knocked down. Norton says, “Life isn’t about getting knocked down – it’s about getting back up.”