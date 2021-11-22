Paris ISD Students Attend All-Region Choir Clinic And Concert

Paris High School and Paris Junior High School choir students had the privilege of working with esteemed conductors at the All-Region Choir Clinic and concert held at Gladewater High School.

Paris High students Maricela Hignight, Abby Long, and Johnny Young made the TMEA All-Region Small School Mixed Choir and worked with clinician and conductor Jed Ragsdale.

Three students from Paris Junior High attended the clinic and concert. Emma Linares and Ellie Schmidt made the Treble Choir and worked with Jenny Crawford as their clinician and conductor. James Duke made the Tenor/Bass Choir and had the unique privilege of working with a clinician and conductor, Jordan Ricks, a Paris native.

Paris High School choir director Grace Henderson and Paris Junior High School choir director Lindsay McCarter are proud of their students’ efforts that earned them a chair in this year’s region choirs. They hope this experience will be one they will treasure for many years come.

Paris High School students Johnny Young and Abby Long will compete in the next round of auditions in the All-State Choir process, pre-Area auditions on Thursday, December 2.