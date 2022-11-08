cypress basin hospice
Paris ISD Students Attend All-Region Choir Clinic and Concert

Paris High School Choir students pictured left to right: Madison Meyer; Isaiah Hampton, Maricela Hignight, TK McGee, Caitlyn Hudiburg, Johnny Young, and Samiya Humphrey.

Sixteen Paris High School and Paris Junior High School choir students obtained chairs in the 2022 Region 4 All-Region Choir. These students participated in the annual All-Region Clinic and Concert on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Sulphur Springs.

Paris Junior High Choir students pictured left to right: PJH Zephyr Spann, Ellie Schmidt, Alexis Ketron, and Jacee Reaves. Back row: Trace Ketron, Colton Hagan, Dayton Lloyd, Coy Wilkins, and Deontae Dangerfield.

Paris High School choir director Grace Henderson and Paris Junior High School choir director Lindsay McCarter are proud of their students’ efforts that earned them a chair in this year’s region choirs. They hope this experience will be one they will treasure for many years to come. Paris High School students will compete in the next round of auditions in the All- State Choir process, which will be Pre-Area auditions on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

