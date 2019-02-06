cypress basin hospice
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Momentum Polaris New Year’s Sales Event 2019
Morrell banner
Nortex Tractor Kick the Tires Event 2019
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Paris ISD Students Bring Home Medals From Regional Science Fair

4 hours ago

Fifteen students from four Paris ISD campuses competed in the Region 8 ESC Science Fair on Jan. 31. Three students brought home medals.

Crockett Intermediate School sixth-grader Nicole Octavio placed second with her project, “Balloon Morphing: How gases contract and expand.” She is the daughter of Marites and Mario Octavio.

Two students from Paris Junior High School placed at the Science Fair. Seventh-grader Anderson Bunch, the grandson of Lucia and Randy Bunch, placed first with his project “Battery Power.”

Eighth-grader Brody Holleman, the son of Tish and Clint Holleman, placed third with his project “Are Finger Prints Inherited?”

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     