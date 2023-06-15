ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Paris ISD Students Bring Home Top Prizes In Water Awareness Week Poster Contest

Pictured left: Doug Harris, City of Paris director of utilities, Marley Perry, Shayla Burgess, Kania Sanchez, Audrey Hobbs, Cora Neeley, Grace Biard, and Aikin art teacher Cheri Lewis.

The City of Paris Utilities Department and Lamar County Water Supply hosted a poster contest for Water Awareness Week for Lamar County students in grades two through four. The theme for the posters was “WATER is LIFE.” Aikin and Justiss Elementary School students won the following:

2nd grade
1st Place – Marley Perry (Aikin)
2nd Place – Shayla Burgess (Aikin)
3rd Place – Kania Sanchez (Aikin)
4th Place – Laylah Harris (Justiss)

3rd Grade
1st Place – Audrey Hobbs (Aikin)
2nd Place – Valeria Barillas (Justiss)
3rd Place – Tralee Davis (Justiss)
4th Place – Monserrat Garcia (Justiss)

4th grade
1st Place – Cora Neeley (Aikin)
2nd Place – Kaydence Martin (Justiss)
3rd Place – Kendall Dalton (Justiss)
4th Place – Grace Biard (Aikin)

The winners received trophies, and first-place winners received $50 Walmart gift cards.

Pictured right: Laylah Harris, Justiss art teacher Jennifer Hamm, Tralee Davis, Monserrat Garcia, Kendall Dalton, Kaydence Martin, and Danny Rowell, water treatment plant superintendent. Not pictured: Valeria Barillas

