Paris ISD students complete first year of work in Rural Student Success Initiative

Ten Paris ISD freshmen chosen for the Rural Student Success Initiative recently attended a year end celebration. Throughout the school year, the students attended meetings with their parents, toured colleges, shadowed jobs, received career inventories, and had their grades monitored.

Students, parents, and schools were provided with information and services shown to increase college participation and success. The program is designed to focus students’ efforts to graduate and get into college or complete some kind of secondary education — whether a college degree or a vocational certificate.

RSSI is made possible by Greater Texas Foundation, T.L.L. Temple Foundation, and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Lamar County was one of 11 counties chosen to participate. Ten additional students will be added to the group for 2019-2020.