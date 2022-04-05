Paris ISD Students Participate In Texas Future Problem Solving Program’s State Bowl

A total of seventy-six (76) Paris Independent School District students will participate in the Texas Future Problem Solving program’s State Bowl in Waco on April 8-10. In Team Problem Solving, four teams in the Senior Division (grades 10-12), nine in the Middle Division (grades 7-9), two in the Junior Division (grades 4-6), and three in the Novice Junior Division (grade 4) won bids to compete. In addition, one student will compete in Individual Problem Solving in the Senior Division.