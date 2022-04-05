Young Title Company Header
Paris ISD Students Participate In Texas Future Problem Solving Program’s State Bowl

Paris High School State qualifiers
Front row: Viktoria Lippincott, Amy Rodriguez, Anna Grace Blassingame, Luke Lassiter Second row: Cate Biard, Hannah Newberry Third row: Curt Fendley, Jaxon Bell, Anderson Bunch,Madeline Green Fourth row: Preston Thompson, Ava Lassiter, Lindley Loughmiller, Alaina White Back row: Kendra Bills, Davis Green, Ava Hutchings, Hana Syed. Not pictured: Braeden Tabangcora, Luke Delagarza, Chase Lamb, Kitty Mathieu,Ava Fitzgerald , Makenzie Besteman, and Anna Lehenbauer

A total of seventy-six (76) Paris Independent School District students will participate in the Texas Future Problem Solving program’s State Bowl in Waco on April 8-10. In Team Problem Solving, four teams in the Senior Division (grades 10-12), nine in the Middle Division (grades 7-9), two in the Junior Division (grades 4-6), and three in the Novice Junior Division (grade 4) won bids to compete. In addition, one student will compete in Individual Problem Solving in the Senior Division.

Left: Paris Junior High—Seventh Grade State qualifiers Front row (kneeling): Emma Cheatwood, Caroline Gillem, Hannah Cunningham Back row (standing): Colton Hagan, Mary Grace Gibbons, Ava Johnson, Abigail Harper, Layne Hundley Not pictured: Jace Freeman, Akshay Bacharanianda, Nathan Dalton Right: Paris Junior High—Eighth Grade State qualifiers Front row: Hannah Johnson, Zahra Tapia, Lindsey Holleman, Cora Cass Second row: Kedan Adamson, Emmi Severson, Amarie’a Williams, Berkeley Jetton, Britney Young, Aaron Crumpler Third row: Ramon Gonzalez, Nolan Hamer, Juliette Gibo Back row: Hudson Harper, Ian Johnson Not pictured: Brenden Sanders
Crockett Intermediate School State qualifiers Front row: K’Morh Douglas, Brooklyn Chapman, McKenna Stuart, Lori Preston Back row: Elia Cortes, Valeria Cervantes, Elliot Gilbreath Not pictured: Audrey Hinkle
Left: Aikin 4th Grade State qualifiers Front row: Emma Donnan, Amelia Elliott, Zane Brown Back row: Kennedy Moore, Josiah Tingle, Kane French, Savannah Gaither Right- Justiss 4th Grade State qualifiers Front row: Bradley Frazier, X’zarian Else Back row: Dakarrie Clayton, Anna Echols, Sage Roberts

