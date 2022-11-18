cypress basin hospice
Paris ISD “Stuffed the Bus” for Downtown Food Pantry

Pictured left to right: Pantry Operations Director Chuck Burton, PISD Elementary Ed Director Jennifer Ray, Executive Director Allan Hubbard, and PISD Secondary Ed Director Jerrica Liggins.

Paris Independent School District competed in the sixth annual “Stuff the Bus”stuffing drive. The district donated 3,151 boxes of stuffing to the Downtown Food Pantry. Paris Junior High School will be getting the Traveling Turkey Trophy this year with 1,103 boxes of stuffing collected, just 45 more boxes than Aikin Elementary School. Paris Junior High has possession of the trophy until the close of competition next year. According to drive director Jennifer Ray, “What started in 2017 as a friendly competition between myself and Paris High School Assistant Principal Sabrina Day has grown into a district-wide competition resulting in the donation of over 17,000 boxes of stuffing to the Downtown Food Pantry in six years. I am in awe of the generosity of our staff and students!” Executive Director Allan Hubbard said, “This donation allows us to feed so much of our community. We are grateful for the giving spirit from all of the staff and students of Paris ISD.”

Front row: Titus Moore, Baylee Zachry, Zephyr Spann, and La’Mycal Washington. Back row: PJH Assistant Principal Jeremy Beshirs, PISD Secondary Ed Director Jerrica Liggins, PISD Elementary Ed

