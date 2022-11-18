Paris ISD “Stuffed the Bus” for Downtown Food Pantry

Paris Independent School District competed in the sixth annual “Stuff the Bus”stuffing drive. The district donated 3,151 boxes of stuffing to the Downtown Food Pantry. Paris Junior High School will be getting the Traveling Turkey Trophy this year with 1,103 boxes of stuffing collected, just 45 more boxes than Aikin Elementary School. Paris Junior High has possession of the trophy until the close of competition next year. According to drive director Jennifer Ray, “What started in 2017 as a friendly competition between myself and Paris High School Assistant Principal Sabrina Day has grown into a district-wide competition resulting in the donation of over 17,000 boxes of stuffing to the Downtown Food Pantry in six years. I am in awe of the generosity of our staff and students!” Executive Director Allan Hubbard said, “This donation allows us to feed so much of our community. We are grateful for the giving spirit from all of the staff and students of Paris ISD.”