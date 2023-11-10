Paris ISD “Stuffed the Bus” for Downtown Food Pantry

Paris Independent School District recently celebrated their success in the seventh annual “Stuff the Bus” stuffing drive. This year, the district donated 3,210 boxes of stuffing to the Downtown Food Pantry. The competition was fierce, with Aikin Elementary School just barely edging out Paris High School to win the Traveling Turkey Trophy, having collected 1,050 boxes of stuffing. This trophy, previously held by Paris Junior High, will remain in their possession until next year’s competition.

The drive, which began in 2017 as a friendly competition between Jennifer Ray and Paris High School Assistant Principal Sabrina Day, has now grown into a district-wide competition that has resulted in over 20,000 boxes of stuffing being donated to the Downtown Food Pantry. Jennifer Ray, the drive’s director, expressed, “I am continually amazed at the generosity of our Paris ISD staff and students. We ask and they give, it’s a true blessing.”

Executive Director Allan Hubbard quickly praised the staff and students, “Thanks to Paris ISD and their giving spirit, we are so close to our goal of 5,000 boxes of stuffing this year. Overall, this drive has been a great success in helping support those in need in our community, thanks to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved.”