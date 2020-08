Paris ISD officials reported that about 70% of families in the district would have their students attend in-person classes when school begins on September 8. There are, however, about 600 surveys that have not returned, and some families have not decided whether to have their students attend on-campus or study remotely. All families who choose on remote learning must sign a contract with the district and pay a security deposit of $25 per Chromebook and $10 per hotspot device.