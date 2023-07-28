ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Paris ISD to Continue Free Meals for All Students for School Year 2023-2024

The Paris Independent School District announced today it will operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2023-2024 school year. All Paris ISD Schools are qualified to operate CEP and will serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals. This approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.

