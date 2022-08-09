cypress basin hospice
Paris ISD to continue Free Meals for All Students for School Year

The Paris Independent School District announced today it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program  under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 22- 23 school year.  Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and
eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals.  This approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.

