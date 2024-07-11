Paris Regional Health Header
Paris ISD to Host District Wide In-Person Registration

Paris Independent School District is excited to announce that they will be hosting an in-person registration event for incoming Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade students on July 23, 2024. This registration is for the 2024 2025 school year, providing an opportunity for parents to enroll their students in the Paris ISD educational system. The event will take place at the Paris Junior High gymnasium, located at 2400 Jefferson Road, and will run from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm, allowing families flexibility in attending and completing the registration process.

Parents or legal guardians who are registering a new student to Paris ISD should have the following documents in hand when they come to register a child:

– the child’s birth certificate;
– the child’s immunization records;
– the child’s social security card;
– custody papers, if applicable;
– proof of income/SNAP (Pre-K only);
– proof of residency; and
– parent or guardian driver’s license

