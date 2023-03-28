Paris ISD to Host Ribbon Cuttings for Updated Baseball and Softball Fields

Paris ISD will hold a celebratory ribbon cutting for the newly-updated turf baseball and softball fields. The baseball ribbon cutting will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 5:00 pm, and the softball ribbon cutting will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 4:30 pm. The ceremonies will take place at Wildcat Baseball Field and Ladycat Softball Field, located on The Hill and open to the public to attend.

“Our new facilities on the Hill are great for our student-athletes,” said Steven Hohenberger, Athletic Director at Paris ISD. “These are venues that we all can take pride in. It truly is amazing to be associated with a school district that supports our students the way they do. Many things have taken place over time to make this a possibility, primarily because people care so deeply about our students.”

Construction on the updates began in September 2022 and was completed in early January, just in time for the upcoming baseball and softball season. Following brief remarks and the ribbon cuttings, both teams will host district home games for attendees to stay and watch.