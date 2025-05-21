ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Hiring Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2024 Header
McKay Law Header
Header Mowers Header 2024
Sandlin Header 2024
Mid America Pet Food Header
La Quinta Mt Pleasant Header

Paris ISD’s D’Anna Graham Leads Effort to Revive Special Olympics in Lamar County

Pictured left: Jasmine Bennett with Paris ISD Pictured right: Hosea Spencer from Chisum ISD is assisted down the track by his teacher Brittany Caldwell.

D’Anna Graham, Special Education Director at Paris Independent School District, is taking bold steps toward reviving Special Olympics in Lamar County. In a collaborative effort with Chisum ISD and North Lamar ISD, Graham is spearheading the return of this vital program, with the goal of creating inclusive opportunities for all students with special needs.

Pictured above: Student volunteer Markeljric Finch encourages Kingston Epperson while volunteer Kedan Adamson encourages Mantrall Mason, all from Paris ISD

As part of this initiative, Paris ISD proudly hosted the Randall Lewis Field Day, a spirited and inclusive event held with hopes of officially reconnecting with Special Olympics in the coming year.

The event began with a high-energy introduction of each participating class, as student workers and audience members filled the stadium with cheers and applause. Following the warm welcome, Jasmine Bennett led the crowd in a heartfelt rendition of the National Anthem, setting a proud and patriotic tone for the day.

Pictured above: Jordan Shannon from Paris and Damoni Robinson from Chisum race each other while volunteers and teachers cheer them on.

Athletes from across the county participated in a variety of events, including running, walking, jumping, and throwing tennis balls and softballs. The field day offered two events for each participant, ensuring all athletes had the opportunity to showcase their abilities and have fun.

The celebration of student achievement and inclusion was rounded out with a generous donation from the Credit Union of Texas, which provided hot dogs for all athletes, teachers, and student volunteers—helping to close out the day with full hearts and full stomachs.

Pictured above: North Lamar teacher Aimee Cobey is pictured with her student Aiden Raney and Lilly Figueroa.

“This event is about more than just competition,” said Graham. “It’s about creating a space where every student feels celebrated, supported, and seen. We’re excited for what the future holds as we work together to bring Special Olympics back to our community.”

Plans are already in motion to continue building partnerships and support systems to ensure the long-term return of Special Olympics events in the area.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT [email protected] OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR [email protected].

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us | NewsBreak Profile
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved