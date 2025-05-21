Paris ISD’s D’Anna Graham Leads Effort to Revive Special Olympics in Lamar County

D’Anna Graham, Special Education Director at Paris Independent School District, is taking bold steps toward reviving Special Olympics in Lamar County. In a collaborative effort with Chisum ISD and North Lamar ISD, Graham is spearheading the return of this vital program, with the goal of creating inclusive opportunities for all students with special needs.

As part of this initiative, Paris ISD proudly hosted the Randall Lewis Field Day, a spirited and inclusive event held with hopes of officially reconnecting with Special Olympics in the coming year.

The event began with a high-energy introduction of each participating class, as student workers and audience members filled the stadium with cheers and applause. Following the warm welcome, Jasmine Bennett led the crowd in a heartfelt rendition of the National Anthem, setting a proud and patriotic tone for the day.

Athletes from across the county participated in a variety of events, including running, walking, jumping, and throwing tennis balls and softballs. The field day offered two events for each participant, ensuring all athletes had the opportunity to showcase their abilities and have fun.

The celebration of student achievement and inclusion was rounded out with a generous donation from the Credit Union of Texas, which provided hot dogs for all athletes, teachers, and student volunteers—helping to close out the day with full hearts and full stomachs.

“This event is about more than just competition,” said Graham. “It’s about creating a space where every student feels celebrated, supported, and seen. We’re excited for what the future holds as we work together to bring Special Olympics back to our community.”

Plans are already in motion to continue building partnerships and support systems to ensure the long-term return of Special Olympics events in the area.