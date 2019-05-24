Paris ISD’s Future Problem Solving Program Sets District Record and Continues to Dominate Texas

Paris ISD sets a new district record with seven state championships and a total of 26 medals and awards at the Texas Future Problem Solving Program (FPSP) Bowl. The winning students are coached by: Senior Division—Sandra Strom, Dr. Janet Dickey and Angie Black; Middle Division—Jill Stone, Lisa Lipstraw and Brent Wilburn; Junior Division—Debb Fleming. Sandra Strom was the recipient of the Texas FPSP Kick It Up Coach Award for years of success in the program, encouraging students to kick it up a notch, and pushing them to do their absolute best.

In Individual Global Issues Problem Solving (GIPS), Ansley Downs brought home the Senior Division State Championship and Jackson Gibo was the Texas Twostep Winner. Both students advance to the International Future Problem Solving Conference at University of Massachusetts Amherst, June 5-9, 2019.

In Team GIPS, four teams advance to the International Conference. In the Senior Division, the team of Jocelyn Ting, Kaitlynn Hutchings, Aislinn Taylor and Allena Taylor placed first for the state championship and the team of Darius Ellis, Jeremy Seals, Alyssa Gilmore and Kadazsha Price placed second. In the Middle Division, the team of Ella Ryan Harper, Preston Harper, Grace Lowry and Elise Napier placed second. The team of Makenzie Besteman, Cate Biard, Anna Grace Blassingame and Elizabeth Harper claimed both the Junior Division state championship and the Most Futuristic Award.

Three Senior Division teams earned Top Ten Finalist medals in GIPS giving Paris High School five of the top ten awards in the state. Those teams include: Carol Anne Starnes, Akeirria Garvin, Miracle Valenzuela, and Emma Napier; Sahil Prakash, Luke Gibbons, Drew Bush, and Kellen Floyd; and Rhea Tabora, Justin Tucker, Nick Leija, and Belicia Rios. In the Middle Division, the team of Davis Green, Adam Hartman, Emma Fendley, and Ava Hutchings placed 5th. The team of Ava Fitzgerald, Madeline Green, Preston Thompson, and Curt Fendley earned a Top Ten Finalist medal.

In Scenario Performance, Grant Frierson placed first in the Junior Division and advances to the International Conference. Olivia Fitzgerald placed fourth.

In Scenario Writing, Senior Division, Harmon Ragsdale captured second place in Texas and advances to International competition. Mikaila Rogers placed fourth in Texas. In the Middle Division, Davis Green placed first and advances to International competition, Hana Syed placed second, and Shavya Singh placed fourth.

In the Community Problem Solving component, Operation F.E.I.S.T.Y. Force by Anna Grace Blassingame won Individual Grand Champion in the Junior Division. She advances to compete for Texas at the International Conference. Also advancing will be Project Paris Pride, named Team Grand Champion in the Junior Division. Students on this team are Cate Biard, Caleb Echols, Olivia Fitzgerald, and Grant Frierson.

In Alternates Teams, Austin Whitaker placed second and Sidney Frierson placed third on Senior Division teams. Kendra Bills placed first and Sophia Hamer placed second on Middle Division teams.