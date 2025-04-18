Paris ISD’s Future Problem Solving Program to Compete in the International Conference

This past weekend, 105 students from Paris ISD showcased their creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking at the Future Problem Solving State Bowl held in Waco. Competing in Global Issues Problem Solving (GIPS), Scenario Writing, Scenario Performance, and Artistic Expression, the students brought home an impressive array of awards, with sixteen advancing to the prestigious International Conference to be held at Indiana University in Bloomington, June 4–8, 2025.

In the Individual Global Issues Problem Solving event, Nolan Hamer earned top recognition in the Senior Division by winning the award for the Most Futuristic Solution. Team competitions also saw remarkable success. In the Senior Division, the team of Cate Biard, Clary Biard, Anna Grace Blassingame, and Hannah Newberry not only placed first but also received the Most Futuristic Solution award in their division. Another Senior Division team consisting of Hannah Cunningham, Mary Grace Gibbons, Caroline Gillem, and Zahra Tapia secured fourth place. The Middle Division team of Brandon Dao, Elliott Gerhardt- Gilbreath, Grey Gillem, and Ryan Macchia claimed second place. All three teams will move forward to represent Paris ISD at the International Conference.

Other GIPS teams also stood out at the State Bowl. In the Middle Division, Amelia Elliott, Emma Donnan, Clara Schmidt, Kennedy Moore, and Anna Echols placed first in the Presentation of Action Plan category. The Junior Division team of Anniston Bray, Krish Bacharanianda, Grace Biard, and Everett Hernandez achieved a top-ten finish and earned first place for their Presentation of Action Plan. The team of Gavin Hanley, Adalyn Graham, Georgia Gibbs, and Onas Bridges earned third place in that same category.

The Novice Division, consisting of first-year competitors, also delivered a strong performance, though they do not advance to the international level. The team of Zaila Bridges, Luke Graham, Oliver Estrada, and Maleigh Stuart swept their division by placing first overall, earning the Most Futuristic Solution award, and winning first place in Presentation of Action Plan. Other Novice teams also earned recognition: Caroline Elliott, Tripp Jones, Beau Hernandez, and Campbell Harper placed fifth overall; Rae Anne Neeley, Dayne Huff, Anniston Darnell, and Nova Goudeau earned a top-ten finish and third in Presentation of Action Plan; and Spencer Dingman, Ayden Milton, and Patrick O’Bryan placed second in Presentation of Action Plan. In the Junior Division Alternates category, Sofia Perales took first place, Rhythm Prince placed second, and Abigail Vasquez secured third.

In Scenario Performance, Paris ISD students continued to impress. Onas Bridges and Sofia Perales placed first and second, respectively, in the Junior Division, while Anna Echols claimed first in the Middle Division. All three will advance to the International Conference. Additional high-ranking students included Henley Ray, who placed third in the Junior Division, and Clara Gibbs and Amelia Elliott, who placed fourth and fifth respectively in the Middle Division.

Success extended into Scenario Writing as well. Krish Bacharanianda took second place in the Junior Division. Anna Echols earned third place in the Middle Division and was also honored with the award for Best Storyboard in Texas. In the Senior Division, Zahra Tapia placed second. These three students will join the international delegation. Onas Bridges and Hannah Cunningham also placed fourth in the Junior and Senior Divisions, respectively.

In the newly introduced Artistic Expression competition, Rhythm Prince earned fourth place in the Junior Division, and Kennedy Moore placed third in the Middle Division. Although this category does not advance to international competition, both students were celebrated for their creativity and vision.

Paris ISD also received recognition for excellence in coaching. Maddie Jones, coach at Paris Junior High, was named New Coach of the Year. Other dedicated coaches include Wendy Hamer, who leads the Novice Division; Andria Lawson for the Junior Division; Eva Dickey and Maddie Jones for the Middle Division; and Brent Wilburn and Jill Stone, who support both Middle and Senior Divisions.

The outstanding achievements by Paris ISD students and coaches are a testament to their hard work, innovation, and dedication to shaping a better future.