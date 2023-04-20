Paris ISD’s Future Problem Solving Program To compete In The International Conference

Ninety-four Paris ISD students competed in the global issues competition in Waco this past weekend. The following students placed at the state competition, with eleven advancing to the International Conference at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst on June 7-11, 2023.

In Individual Global Issues Problem Solving (GIPS), Anna Echols brought home second place in the Junior Division. As a result, she will advance to the International Future Problem Solving Conference at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. Romy Zimmerman coaches the Junior Division. Sophia Hamer placed fourth in the Senior Division. They also awarded Hamer for creating the Most Futuristic Solution in her division.

In the GIPS team, two teams will advance to the International Conference. Preston Thompson, Madeline Green, Ava Fitzgerald, and Curt Fendley placed second in the Senior Division. Jill Stone and Brent Wilburn coach the Senior Division. In the Middle Division, Caroline Gillem, Hannah Cunningham, Mary Grace Gibbons, and Abigail Harper placed first and won the award for creating the Most Futuristic Solution in their division. Lisa Lipstraw and Eva Dickey coach the Middle Division teams.

Also earning medals in team GIPS at State Bowl were the following groups. In the Senior Division, the units of Jessica Gibo, Sophie Smallwood, Matthew Edzards, and Zahra Tapia received the award for creating the Most Futuristic Solution in their division. Amelia Elliott, Emma Donnan, Evan Bryant, and Kennedy Moore placed second in the Presentation of Action Plan in the Junior Division. Anniston Bray, Krish Bacharanianda, Grace Biard, and Everett Hernandez placed first in team GIPS in the Novice Division. The team of Onas Bridges, Adalyn Graham, Gavin Hanley, and Conner Hendricks placed second, and the team of Ben Gillem, Ford Lindsey, Penelope Mathieu, and Olive Young placed third in the Presentation of Action Plan. The Novice Division is a first-year competitor and does not advance to Internationals. Tammy King coaches the Novice Division. Arjan Khadka placed 2nd on the Middle Division Alternates team, and Reed Hartman placed second on the Junior Division Alternates team.

In Scenario Performance, Anna Echols placed first, Clara Gibbs placed second in the Junior Division, and Hannah Cunningham placed second in the Middle Division. All three will advance to the International Conference. Evan Bryant placed fourth in the Middle Division.

In Scenario Writing, Junior Division, Reed Hartman captured first place and the award for Best Storyboard in Texas and advanced to International competition. Akshay Bacharanianda placed third in Texas in the Middle Division. Sophia Hamer placed fourth, and Grace Moore placed fifth in the Senior Division. Sandra Strom coaches the Senior Division Scenario Writing.