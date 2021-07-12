Paris Jaycees Reunion Planned

Former members of the Paris Jaycees, Paris Jaycee Women, and Texas Jaycees have scheduled a reunion for Saturday, August 21 at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. This group, one active in communities like Paris and cities large and small, provided leadership training skills for ‘young’ men and women’ for decades.

Former Richardson Jaycee, Alan Miller, and former Paris Jaycee Derald Bulls, have worked to reach out to Jaycees from El Paso to Abilene, to Houston, Midland, Dallas-Fort Worth area and everywhere in between to put the wheels in motion for this ‘once in a lifetime gathering’.

Once an organization focused first on young men ages 21-35 and later, young men and women, ages 18-40, the Jaycees existed in Paris and throughout the country in large numbers.

In fact, when the late Steve Glover, a former member of the Paris Jaycees, was President of the Texas Jaycees in 1984-85, the numbers locally soared to over 200 members and across Texas the interest ballooned to over 15,000 members in all corners of large and small towns finding ways to give back to their communities.

“We built some amazing friendships through our Jaycee friends and we are all at ‘that’ age and long to reunite while we can,” Bulls noted. “We have lost so many wonderful men and women who had such an impact on our lives we felt like it was past time for us to come together and share memories, maybe a few tears, and reacquaint ourselves with those who made the special bond of Jaycees real in our lives.”

Plans include a catered meal and a loose structure as former Jaycees are invited to bring scrapbooks, photos, the traditional Jaycee vest, and other memorabilia to share and celebrate. The cost for the meal will be $15 and reservations need to be made by August 13. The event is expected to kick-off at noon on August 21.

Like many service organization over the years, participation and active involvement in Jaycees has waned or been rechanneled in other directions. Founded in Texas in 1928, the Texas Junior Chamber (JC’s) list 19 chapters in Texas in Texas today with a total membership estimated at 3,000 and over 32,000 nationwide.

For additional information, contact Miller at 918-766-4207 or Bulls, 903-739-3428. Reservations may be mailed along with $15 per person for the catered meal to:

Texas Jaycee Reunion 2021

711 Pine Valley Drive

Paris, TX 75462