Paris Job Openings

MAU Workforce Solutions is holding a hiring event at the Hampton Inn from 10 – 4pm Thursday 06.23 to fill immediate job openings with the MAU team at Kimberly-Clark in Paris. By attending the hiring event, candidates will go through the entire interview process, attend orientation, and be given next-step instructions on the same day.

Campbell’s Soup is holding two hiring events to help fill more than 100 job opportunities at the Paris plant. The first is from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday 06.23 at Love Civic Center. The second job fair will be from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Hugo Chamber of Commerce. Interviews will be done on the spot for jobs including machine operators, warehouse roles and other opportunities offering between $17 and $20.54 per hour. Benefits will be available on day one.