Paris Junior College And Brookshire’s Team For Blood Drive

Less than one in ten donates blood more than once per year.

Paris Junior College, Brookshire’s community, drives to save three lives with each donation.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (February 6, 2019) – There are many reasons why a hospital patient requires blood, and they vary as to the quantities of blood and blood products needed to resolve each medical issue faced. On average, a heart surgeon may request six units of blood and blood products for the patient. And victims facing trauma injuries from an auto accident may require 50 or more to replace their loss. Organ transplant experts may order up to 40 units of blood and products – like platelets and plasma – to provide hope for a waiting organ recipient.

Carter BloodCare must register approximately 1,000 donors each day to keep up with hospital demand for blood products. If each eligible blood donor gave just one more time per year, there would seldom be a blood shortage.

Paris Junior College is hosting a blood drive from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 12 at 1137 TX-301 Loop in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Mayra Cummings at (903) 885-1232.

Brookshire’s is hosting a blood drive from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23 at 809 Gilmer St. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Rodney Reece at (903) 885-4921.

An increasing number of cancer treatment facilities are opening throughout north, central and east Texas. Cancer patients are often administered platelet transfusions, to counter the side effects of treatments like chemotherapy and radiation. Carter BloodCare urges blood donors to consider giving platelets and speak with a staff member about your eligibility for this type of donation. Platelets have a five-day shelf life so your donation will assist a patient within days of your giving it.

Eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water one to two hours before giving blood. Standard eligibility requirements are a minimum weight of 110 pounds, the donor feels well that day and presents a government-issued photo ID at each donation. Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may donate independently, and there is no upper age limit for giving blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.

About Carter BloodCare

Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 180 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of the north, central, and east Texas. The non-profit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 300,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products. The program is accredited by the AABB, including a laboratory with accreditation for molecular testing of red cell antigens. It is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is a member of America’s Blood Centers.