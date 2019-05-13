Paris Junior College Graduation Information

Academic Apparel

Caps and gowns are pre-ordered in a range of heights and sizes and are yours to keep after the ceremony. Paris

Junior College is pleased to provide the academic apparel at no cost to the student. Caps and gowns will be

distributed according to the following schedule. If this schedule is not convenient for you, please designate

someone else to pick up your regalia before May 15th.

Sulphur Springs students: May 8 – Contact the Sulphur Springs Center (903-885-1232) by May 6

with your height. Sample regalia is provided for fitting before ordering. “Swapping” for better fit cannot

be accommodated. Additional pick-up times may be available until May 15, please contact the SS Center

for details.

Greenville students: May 8 – Contact the Greenville Center (903-454-9333) by May 1 with your

height. Sample regalia is provided for fitting before ordering. “Swapping” for better fit cannot be

accommodated. Additional pick-up times may be available until May 15, please contact the Greenville

Center for details.

Paris students:

May 8 1:00-4:30 Administration Bldg. AD 158.

May 13 – 15 8:00-4:30 Office of Admissions and Records, Administration Bldg. Room 149.

Suggested attire for Men: light-colored shirt and tie and dark slacks

Suggested attire for Women: dresses or dark colored slacks

May Ceremony Location

The ceremony will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 17, 2019, at Noyes Stadium on the Paris campus. Please

bring/wear your regalia to the library. We will move to an alternate location in the event of inclement weather

and you will be notified the morning of May 17.

Directions to Noyes Stadium:

From Greenville: take I-30 east, to exit 101 to Hwy 24. Follow Hwy 24 North to Paris.

From Sulphur Springs: take Hwy 19 North to Hwy 24. Follow Hwy 24 North to Paris.

In Paris, turn right on Evergreen/Jefferson Road (right past the Evergreen Cemetery).

Turn left on 24th SE Street

Noyes Stadium will be approximately ¼ mile on the right.

Commencement Day Arrival

Arrive at the Learning Center (Library) at 6:00 p.m., with your regalia, so that we can provide you with

important instructions. When you arrive, you will be provided a card with your name (as it will be announced)

and you will be asked to line up alphabetically with your fellow graduates. There will not be a secure place to

leave your personal belongings. Please do not bring purses or other valuables. Lost tassels can be replaced but

replacement regalia will not be provided to you at the ceremony. Please instruct your guests and family

members that arrive with you to report directly to Noyes Stadium for choice of seating.

Phi Theta Kappa Members

PTK members are recognized by wearing a gold tassel and monogrammed stole with their cap and gown. This

academic regalia must be purchased separately. You should have received instructions from a previous

invitation letter to contact Trina Lubbe or Melissa Arnold. It is preferred that students order online at

www.ptk.org and have items shipped to their home. However, students who cannot order online, may order their

stole and tassel by paying $35 at the Business Office at any campus; payment must be received by May 1.

Students will pick up preordered and prepaid PTK regalia from Deanna Hutchins, Greenville Campus, or Linda

Meier, Sulphur Springs Campus, or Kenneth Webb (Student Center Room 208) beginning May 8. Students

must show their receipt when picking up their PTK regalia.

Invitations

Students who wish to send graduation invitations should contact their local office supply store or print shop.

Ceremony seating is limited, depending on the number of graduates, but tickets will not be issued at this time.

Photographs

A photographer from Candid Color Photography will be taking pictures of all graduates receiving their diplomas

from the President. They will contact you directly regarding proof review and purchasing or you can visit their

website at http://oklahomapartypics.com/ .

Honor Graduates

Graduates who are receiving an Associate of Science, Associate of Arts, or Associate of Applied Science degree

and whose cumulative grade point average is 4.00 – Highest Honors, or 3.9 – 3.99 – High Honors (including

transfer courses) will be recognized during the ceremony. Eligibility for this recognition requires students to

complete all requirements in the fall or spring semester and to complete at least 30 hours of their total

coursework in residence at Paris Junior College. Degree graduates whose cumulative grade point average is

3.50-4.0 will receive recognition on their transcripts and diplomas. Certificate students are not eligible for

honors designation.

Diplomas

During Commencement, graduates will receive a diploma tube. Diplomas will be mailed to those individuals

who meet all graduation requirements following receipt of final grades and verification of graduation

requirements. Diplomas are generally mailed within four weeks of the first day of the summer semester.

Reception

A reception for graduates and guests will be held in the Student Center Ballroom.

Additional Information

Seating may be limited, in the alternate location for inclement weather, for guests and family, depending on the

number of graduates. It is advisable for guests and family to report directly (early) to the alternate location for

selection of seating.

If you will need special accommodations during the commencement exercises, or if you have any questions

concerning graduation, please contact Amie Cato or Laurie Edwards in the Office of Admissions and Records at

(903) 782-0212.