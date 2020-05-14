Paris Junior College Honors Student Writing Talent

While they could receive honor with an in-person ceremony due to COVID-19 closures, Paris Junior College students’ writing talent is still gaining recognition.

PJC English instructors Carey Gable, Dr. Marian Ellis, and Dr. Jennifer Collar organized the creative writing contest, selected judges, and recently notified winners.

Winners by category include:

Short Story Essay

First place: “The End,” by Katrina Hellman, Paris campus; Second place: “Galaxy Girl,” by Kareyn Hellman, Paris campus; and Third place: “Quiet Hell,” by Drew Edwards, Paris campus. Kelli Ebel judged this category; STEAM educator, former instructor of Spanish (Paris Junior College), ESL, and French (North Africa).

Argumentative/Informative Essay

First place: “Beowulf: The Ultimate Marketing Tool,” by Kareyn Helllman, Paris campus; and Second place: “Elysian and Culture,” by Davis Benavides, Paris campus. Joan Mathis judged this category; Paris Junior College English instructor and Writing Center Coordinator (retired), Master Teacher, and 2011 Minnie Stevens Piper Professor Aware recipient.

Narrative Essay

First place: “The Blank Page,” by Kareyn Hellman, Paris campus; Second place: “The Christian Walk in the Mountains,” by Shealyn Dial, Paris campus; Third place: “Waiting Eternally,” by Zaniyah Adamson, Paris campus; and Honorable Mention: “Shades of Blue,” by Rowan Burns, Paris campus. Ruth Evans judged this category: University of North Texas – Communications and Marketing (retired); former PJC Adult Education instructor and Writing Center tutor.

Research Essay with Documentation

First place: “Socioeconomic Implications of Various World Religions,” by Kareyn Hellman, Paris campus; Second place: “Suicide: Cause and Effect,” by Brandon McCormick, Paris campus; Third place: “The other States of Matter,” by Christian Ledesma, Paris campus. This category was judged by Matthew R. Holz, JD, who currently works as an associate at Smith and Smith Law Firm in Sulphur Springs, Texas.

Poetry

First place: “Love without sight,” by Brandon McCormick; Second Place: “Silent,” by Drew Edwards, Paris campus; Third place: “Lost and Found,” by Jimmie Avenger, Paris campus; Honorable Mention: “Disquieted Slumber,” by Kareyn Hellman, Paris campus. Roxann Hadley, a former PJC Development Reading, and Writing Instructor and Adult Education Distance Learning Coordinator and current Assistant Director of the Paris Pregnancy Care Center, judged this category.

At a later date, copies of “Swingers of Birches” will be printed. To reserve a text, you can email Dr. Ellis at mellis@parisjc.edu <mailto:mellis@parisjc.edu>.