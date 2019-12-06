Paris Junior College Job Fair Wednesday December 11

From Paris Economic Development Corporation

Paris, Texas is proud to be the home of Paris Junior College (PJC), an integral part of the city for almost one hundred years. PJC is a core component of what makes the workforce in Paris able to adapt and meet the demands of almost any operation. If your business has unique goals, PJC may even help shape and incorporate training for your operation, such as the Results University program piloted in Paris through a partnership between PJC and The Results Companies. PJC also regularly hosts Job Fairs, which provide local businesses the opportunity to connect with potential employees from across the region. The next PJC Job Fair is being held on Wednesday, December 11. See the flyer above for more information, and also visit the sites below to learn more about the training and workforce resources available in Paris. Paris Junior College Official Website Workforce Solutions Online Job Posting Program Let’s Build Paris! Michael Paris Paris Economic Development Corp. mparis@paristexasusa.com (903)784-6964 Paris Economic Development Corporation 1125 Bonham Street, Paris, Texas 75460 (903) 784-6964 See what’s happening on our social sites ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ Paris Economic Development Corporation | 1125 Bonham Street, Paris, TX 75460