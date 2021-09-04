Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Paris Junior College offers COVID Testing To Public

 

 
With new COVID-19 cases on the rise Lamar County, Paris Junior College has stepped up to offer COVID testing four days a week, starting Tuesday, Sept. 7. 
 
Drive-through testing will be held at the Hunt Center on the east side of campus, accessed from Collegiate Drive just south of Clarksville Street in Paris. The hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Friday. 
 
Testing will continue to be offered as long as a minimum of 50 people per day are tested. No appointment is necessary.

