Paris Junior College Regents Meet

At its June 22 meeting, the Paris Junior College Board of Regents received the 2019 Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System Feedback Report.

The report shows that PJC is aligned with peer Texas institutions in tuition and fees. The College has a higher number of students receiving financial aid and Pell Grants than other peer institutions, while PJC costs are lower in every category except student services.

Another newly issued report, the 2020 Community College Financial Condition Analysis, shows that PJC is one of 25 community colleges in Texas showing no financial stressors.

In other action the Board of Regents:

• Accepted a financial report showing that while tuition revenue is down, so are expenses for the college.

• Called an election of Regents on Tuesday, Nov. 3 for Place 3 (Precinct 3), Place 4 (Precinct 4), and Place 7 (Precinct 1).

• Approved a contract with the County Elections Administrator to conduct the Nov. 3 election.

• Approved the sale of Lamar CAD No. 12932 (Westgate Apartments) for $75,000 to Rain Financial Services.

• Gave approval to the private re-sale of LCAD Nos. 39379, 19538, and 102150 (three lots) to Blue Ocean Partners LLC for $2,550.

• Received a report on Summer I enrollment showing that contact hours are down 13.98 percent and head count is down 9.2 percent from one year ago.

“We couldn’t offer any academic face-to-face classes and few workforce classes due to the pandemic,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin.

• Heard the report on Fall and Spring retention by course and faculty member. The overall average retention for fall was 95.55 percent and 91.23 percent for spring. The lower rate for the spring semester is attributed to moving all courses online after spring break and students having difficulties arising from COVID-19.

• Received a report on licensure by program (for those programs with licensure exams) for the 2018-19 academic year. The institutional target is 90 percent, and the overall average was 89 percent.

• Approved the 2020-2021 Dual Credit Agreement with no changes except an addition to a section on assessment testing of students: “Due to COVID-19 there may be other options for placement.”

• Accepted the employment of Rebecca Harris as Director of Nursing effective August 3 and Shelby Shelton as Kinesiology Instructor and Softball Coach effective July 1; the resignations of Systems and Database Administrator Tyler Alcox, Controller Keitha Carlton effective July 17, and Kinesiology Instructor and Softball Coach April Lane Hartmann; and the retirement of Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Instructor Jenna Ormsbee effective Aug. 31.