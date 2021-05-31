Paris Junior College Regents Meeting

Board of Regents approve dual credit agreement, revise COVID policy

At their latest meeting, the Paris Junior College Board of Regents gave annual approval to the second credit memorandum for high schools and modified mask rules to reflect Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order.

While approving the dual credit memorandum, regents learned that the Pioneer Academy Charter School in Greenville is a new addition. They will bring students to the PJC-Greenville Center for classes.

Regents accepted modifications to the College’s COVID-19 plan, which will no longer require face masks. In the fall semester, classrooms and residence halls will return to average occupancy numbers. While the College may not require COVID-19 vaccinations, PJC asks that unvaccinated students continue wearing face masks for their protection.

In other business, the Regents:

• Received a financial report from Controller Cody Helm that the current bottom line is $700,000 less than the prior year.

• The Regents updated student and institutional spending from the CARES Act, CRRSSA, and American Recovery Act. Funds have been spent on increasing bandwidth for Blackboard, updating technology for online delivery, PPE, stipends, and part-time people to work the checkpoints. They spent CRRSSA funds on outstanding student balances since last March and spent funds on rapid coding tests.

“Anything we’re looking at,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin. “We’re going to make sure it’s allowable and fully documented to prepare for any audit.”

• Approved Texas Association of School Boards Update #41 for policies including BBF(LOCAL) Board Members: Ethics; CHE (LOCAL) Mail and Delivery; DEC(LOCAL) Leaves and Absences; DLB(LOCAL) Employee Performance: Suspension; DMAA(LOCAL) Termination Mid-Contract; ECC(LOCAL) Course Load and Schedules-Students.

• Accepted amendments to the Faculty Association By-Laws as recommended by the Faculty Association and Faculty Advisory Council.

• Discussed potential updates to PJC facilities, including a workforce training building at the PJC-Greenville Center and the demolition of Masters Apartments. Limited employee housing needs to continue on campus for fast response to student emergencies. Federal COVID-19 funding could handle new air and air purification systems.

• Approved the Financial Condition Analysis for PJC. The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board expects this to be provided to regents annually. This year’s analysis finds PJC in the top 10 to 15 percent in fiscal responsibility measures than 50 other Texas community colleges.

“We look very favorable,” said Board of Regents President Curtis Fendley. “It shows we are fiscally responsible.”

• The President’s Report informed the Regents that PJC would receive an additional $1 million to defray formula funding cuts after the appropriations conference met last week. They removed PJC from a list of colleges receiving assistance. It means PJC will be cut $1.1 million in the next two years. No data was forthcoming from the legislature to support the decision.

• With the lifting of campus restrictions, PJC will be holding Kids College this summer and a grant-funded Coding Camp.