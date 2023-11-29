Paris Junior College Students Registering Early Mat Win Laptop

To encourage early registration for popular classes in the Spring 2024 semester – while seats are still available – Paris Junior College is giving away 50 free laptops to eligible students, whether full- or part-time.

To be entered in the drawing, a student must have registered for Spring 2024 classes by midnight on Dec. 15, 2023. The drawing will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Winners will be notified through their student email.

The contest is not open to dual credit students taking PJC courses through their high school. Any student who withdraws from classes will also not be eligible.

All locations of Paris Junior College will be closed for Winter Break from Dec. 15, 2023 at 5 p.m. and reopen on Jan. 2, 2024. Fall commencement will take place at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15 in the Hunt Center.