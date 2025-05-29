Paris Junior High 7th Grader Earns Top Honors in Statewide Texas History Essay Contest

Paris Junior High is proud to announce that 7th-grade student, Savannah Gaither, has placed in the top five in the prestigious 2025 Save Texas History Essay Contest, a statewide competition sponsored by the Texas General Land Office’s Save Texas History Program.

This year’s contest saw over 700 fourth- and seventh-grade students from across Texas submit research-based essays exploring a wide range of Texas history topics. Among the hundreds of entries, Savannah’s work stood out, earning a finalist spot in the top five of the seventh-grade division.

The student was guided and supported by her Texas History teacher, Mr. Colton Ingram, whose dedication to historical education played a key role in the student’s success.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., officially announced the winners and finalists, stating, “The future of Texas history is bright thanks to students like these, who have demonstrated a deep curiosity and respect for our state’s heritage.”

As a finalist, Savannah will receive a Save Texas History backpack, a letter of appreciation signed by Commissioner Buckingham, commemorative items from the Texas General Land Office, Sons of the Republic of Texas, and the Texas State Historical Association, and a $100 gift card courtesy of the Moses Austin Chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas and other donors.

Mr. Ingram will also be honored with a gift card and complimentary items in recognition of his role in mentoring and encouraging student excellence in historical research and writing.

Paris ISD celebrates this achievement as a testament to the outstanding work being done in classrooms and the bright potential of its students.

For more information about the Save Texas History Program, visit www.savetexashistory.org.