Paris Junior High 8th Graders Take a Trip to Main Event

Paris Junior High (PJH) recently celebrated the achievements and hard work of its 8th graders by organizing an exciting end-of-year trip to Main Event in Plano, Texas. The trip saw 151 students come together for a day filled with fun and excitement, serving as a well-deserved reward for their dedication and perseverance throughout the academic year. This event not only provided an opportunity for relaxation and enjoyment but also fostered a sense of camaraderie and unity among the students and teachers, reinforcing the importance of teamwork and collective celebration.

Main Event, known for its diverse range of entertainment options, offered the students a variety of activities to engage in. From bowling and laser tag to arcade games and gravity ropes, there was something for everyone to enjoy. The students were able to unwind and immerse themselves in the thrilling experiences, creating lasting memories with their friends and classmates.