Paris Junior High Names Students for March Good Citizens

Pictured above left to right: Khyli Woods, Daniel Ibarra, Camila Prado, and Keith Myers.

Paris Junior High proudly recognizes the outstanding students named as the March Good Citizens. This award, determined by votes from the faculty members, honors one girl and one boy from both the 7th and 8th grades who have exemplified exceptional character, integrity, and community spirit.

Khyli has been recognized as one of the Good Citizens for the 7th grade. Known for her delightful, cheery, and kind nature, Khyli consistently brings positivity to those around her. Her ability to uplift her peers and create a welcoming environment is truly commendable. Joining Khyli in the 7th grade is Daniel Ibarra, who is celebrated for being friendly, fun, and dedicated. Daniel is known for his adherence to all rules and procedures, always striving to present his best self. His dedication to excellence and his vibrant personality make him a standout  student.

Camila Prado has been named one of the Good Citizens for the 8th grade. Her studious nature and friendly personality shine through in her involvement in various activities. Camila is always ready to lend a hand, showcasing her helpful and community-focused spirit. Rounding out the 8th-grade honorees is Keith Myers, who is recognized for his inquisitive mind and unwavering respectfulness. Keith is a hardworking student whose dedication to learning and positive demeanor have earned him the admiration of both peers and teachers.

Paris Junior High is proud of these exemplary students and congratulates them on their well- deserved recognition. Their contributions to the school community serve as an inspiration to their fellow classmates.

