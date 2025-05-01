Paris Junior High School Students Inducted Into National Junior Honor Society

Paris Junior High proudly announced the induction of 61 outstanding students into the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) during a special ceremony held on campus. The event recognized students who exemplify the NJHS pillars of scholarship, leadership, service, citizenship, and character.

Family members, faculty, and staff gathered to honor these exceptional young leaders who have demonstrated

academic excellence and a strong commitment to community involvement. Principal Kristi Callihan praised the

inductees for their hard work and dedication, encouraging them to continue striving for excellence both in and

outside the classroom.

“This achievement reflects not only their academic success, but also their integrity, leadership, and commitment

to serving others,” said Principal Kristi Callihan. “We are proud to celebrate their accomplishments and look

forward to the positive impact they will continue to make.”

The ceremony included a candle-lighting tradition, symbolizing the five pillars of NJHS, and remarks from

current NJHS members and school administrators. Each new member received a certificate as a token of their

achievement.

The National Junior Honor Society, founded in 1929, is one of the nation’s premier organizations recognizing

middle-level students who have distinguished themselves through scholarship and service.