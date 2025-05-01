Header Mowers Header 2024
Paris Junior High School Students Inducted Into National Junior Honor Society

Pictured left to right – Front row: Jabatsteleth Gonzalez, Christoffer Cruz, Annabel Woolsey, Arianna Arroyo, Keily Sanchez Nonato, Melody Horta, Maddyson Smith, Amelia Elliott, Kennedy Moore, Claire Teague, Osvin Martinez Gonzales, Baron Blassingame, William Foreman, Lauren Behn, David Decker, Nathan Darst, Jer’kedain Brooks, and Josiah Tingle Middle row: Aleaha Green, Pablo Ramirez, Axel Monrroy Merino, Clara Schmidt, Addyson Horton, Jazmine Hickson, Emma Swafford, Teagan Macchia, Lyric Montesdeoca, Brinlee Moore, Sage Roberts, Annabella Hignight, Savannah Gaither, Abbigail Stone, Cannon Amis, Bradon Sisson, Kane French, Landon Giddens, and Dominic Gonzalez Back row: Elysa Rodriguez, Jaretzy Aviles, Charlotte Harper, Tyler Bunch, Anna Echols, Emma Donnan, Eriifeoluwa Akintunde, Evan Bryant, Sa’karian Gray, Aminata Sylla, Alex Floyd, Lazarien Franklin, Lyric Tinner, Dakarrie Clayton, Jace Thompson, Adrien Farren, and Kynneth Cortines Not pictured: Elias Samayoa, Dameon Leal, Camryn Smith, Mason West, and Annalilia Higuera-Rios Photo taken by PJH Photography student Clara Gibbs

Paris Junior High proudly announced the induction of 61 outstanding students into the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) during a special ceremony held on campus. The event recognized students who exemplify the NJHS pillars of scholarship, leadership, service, citizenship, and character.

Family members, faculty, and staff gathered to honor these exceptional young leaders who have demonstrated
academic excellence and a strong commitment to community involvement. Principal Kristi Callihan praised the
inductees for their hard work and dedication, encouraging them to continue striving for excellence both in and
outside the classroom.

“This achievement reflects not only their academic success, but also their integrity, leadership, and commitment
to serving others,” said Principal Kristi Callihan. “We are proud to celebrate their accomplishments and look
forward to the positive impact they will continue to make.”

The ceremony included a candle-lighting tradition, symbolizing the five pillars of NJHS, and remarks from
current NJHS members and school administrators. Each new member received a certificate as a token of their
achievement.

The National Junior Honor Society, founded in 1929, is one of the nation’s premier organizations recognizing
middle-level students who have distinguished themselves through scholarship and service.

