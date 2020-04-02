Paris Junior High School’s Lisa Lipstraw selected as one of three finalists in ATPE’s Educator of the Year

Lisa Lipstraw, 8th grade teacher at Paris Junior High was nominated by a fellow teacher for this year’s ATPE (Association of Texas Professional Educators) Secondary Educator of the Year. Lisa is now one of three finalists for this award. This is Lisa’s third year with Paris ISD. Previously she taught at Commerce High School for 17 years. She is currently teaching 8th grade Reading and Language Arts. Lisa is also the Future Problem Solving Coach and the sponsor of the National Junior Honor Society.

All finalist will be attending the 2020 ATPE Summit held in Austin July 9th – 11th where they will be doing their final interview. The awards banquet will take place as a brunch on Saturday, July 11th.